The ‘rare’ disease has been found in a person who had a recent history of travelling to Nigeria.
They are now receiving care at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, London.
The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in the UK in 2018, also in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria.
Read More
Symptoms of the illness include a high temperature, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen glands, shivering (chills) and exhaustion.
But what does the law say about bringing illness into the UK?
Here’s all you need to know:
Is it illegal to bring a disease into the UK?
While there is no specific law about travelling while unwell, there are a number of diseases you need to notify the authorities if you have them.
Under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984 and the Health Protection (Notification) Regulations 2010 these include:
Acute encephalitis
Acute infectious hepatitis
Acute poliomyelitis
Anthrax
Botulism
Brucellosis
Cholera
COVID-19
Diphtheria
Enteric fever
Food poisoning
Hemolytic uremic syndrome
Infectious bloody diarrhoea
Invasive group A streptococcal disease
Legionnaire's disease
Leprosy
Malaria
Measles
Meningococcal sepsis
Mumps
Plague
Rabies
Rubella
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)
Scarlet fever
Smallpox
Tetanus
Tuberculosis
Typhus
Viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF)
Whooping cough
Yellow fever