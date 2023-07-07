McCauley Silverthorne, 25, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on March 29 this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27.

The court heard that the baby was rushed to hospital on March 13, 2019, before doctors discovered the child had fractured ribs. Child services were notified who then informed Hampshire police.

Medical examinations determined that the baby had suffered 29 fractures in total, with four of these relating to the legs and the remainder the ribs, in addition to serious head injuries.

Experts deemed the injuries non-accidental, and following a lengthy police investigation Silverthorne was charged on June 15, 2021. Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, July 7), Silverthorne, of Trafalgar Road in Newport on the Isle of Wight, was sentenced to five and a half years in custody.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Liam Davies, said: ‘This was a truly horrific case involving a very young and vulnerable baby. The catalogue of serious and shocking injuries inflicted, including those to the child’s head have led to a long-term risk to their health. This case has taken significant time and resources but shows our commitment to relentlessly pursuing criminals who inflict harm on vulnerable victims.’

