Isle of Wight man jailed for seriously injuring baby in 'horrific' case of abuse
McCauley Silverthorne, 25, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on March 29 this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27.
The court heard that the baby was rushed to hospital on March 13, 2019, before doctors discovered the child had fractured ribs. Child services were notified who then informed Hampshire police.
Medical examinations determined that the baby had suffered 29 fractures in total, with four of these relating to the legs and the remainder the ribs, in addition to serious head injuries.
NOW READ: Hampshire police arrest three boys after knife point robbery and violent attack in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth
Experts deemed the injuries non-accidental, and following a lengthy police investigation Silverthorne was charged on June 15, 2021. Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, July 7), Silverthorne, of Trafalgar Road in Newport on the Isle of Wight, was sentenced to five and a half years in custody.
Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Liam Davies, said: ‘This was a truly horrific case involving a very young and vulnerable baby. The catalogue of serious and shocking injuries inflicted, including those to the child’s head have led to a long-term risk to their health. This case has taken significant time and resources but shows our commitment to relentlessly pursuing criminals who inflict harm on vulnerable victims.’
NOW READ: Police update on Portsmouth man arrested as part of brawl reportedly involving weapons that left two men seriously injured
‘I would also like to highlight Det Sgt Dan Hayward as the Investigating Officer. It is only through his dedication and tenacity, alongside support from colleagues that we have been able to bring Silverthorne to justice for this awful crime.’