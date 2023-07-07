News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Isle of Wight man jailed for seriously injuring baby in 'horrific' case of abuse

A man has been jailed for seriously injuring a four-week-old baby in a ‘horrific’ case which put the infant’s long-term health at risk.
By Joe Buncle
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST

McCauley Silverthorne, 25, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on March 29 this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27.

The court heard that the baby was rushed to hospital on March 13, 2019, before doctors discovered the child had fractured ribs. Child services were notified who then informed Hampshire police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Medical examinations determined that the baby had suffered 29 fractures in total, with four of these relating to the legs and the remainder the ribs, in addition to serious head injuries.

McCauley Silverthorne, aged 25 years, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on 29 March this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27 this year.McCauley Silverthorne, aged 25 years, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on 29 March this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27 this year.
McCauley Silverthorne, aged 25 years, was convicted of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm on 29 March this year, following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court which began on February 27 this year.
Most Popular

NOW READ: Hampshire police arrest three boys after knife point robbery and violent attack in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth

Experts deemed the injuries non-accidental, and following a lengthy police investigation Silverthorne was charged on June 15, 2021. Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, July 7), Silverthorne, of Trafalgar Road in Newport on the Isle of Wight, was sentenced to five and a half years in custody.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Liam Davies, said: ‘This was a truly horrific case involving a very young and vulnerable baby. The catalogue of serious and shocking injuries inflicted, including those to the child’s head have led to a long-term risk to their health. This case has taken significant time and resources but shows our commitment to relentlessly pursuing criminals who inflict harm on vulnerable victims.’

NOW READ: Police update on Portsmouth man arrested as part of brawl reportedly involving weapons that left two men seriously injured

‘I would also like to highlight Det Sgt Dan Hayward as the Investigating Officer. It is only through his dedication and tenacity, alongside support from colleagues that we have been able to bring Silverthorne to justice for this awful crime.’