Police update on Portsmouth man arrested as part of brawl reportedly involving weapons that left two men seriously injured

A man from Portsmouth arrested as part of a ‘large-scale disturbance’ reportedly involving weapons that left two men in a serious condition in hospital following an incident at an A14 service station in Northamptonshire remains under investigation.
By Steve Deeks
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:13 BST

A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested by police on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm along with two others following the incident at Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2).

Witnesses saw weapons and debris strewn outside a van parked outside the Travelodge and one of the victims being moved to an ambulance.

Thrapston Services. Pic GoogleThrapston Services. Pic Google
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said on Monday: ‘Two men aged 47 and 59 remain in hospital and their condition is described as serious but stable. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

‘Three men aged 39, 37 and 29 from Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Portsmouth respectively, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.’

Giving an update, a police spokeswoman said: ‘A 29-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of violent order and grievous bodily harm. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.’

Details of the weapons used in the attack have yet to be disclosed, but detectives from Northants Police have asked witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks, previously said: ‘A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.

‘Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.’

Call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting number 23000406651 with information.

