Three men and two women became involved in a dispute that turned violent with another group when walking from the Fat Fox pub towards the Kings Theatre, Albert Road.

A 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw during the incident, while a 21-year-old man sustained bruising to his head and face and a second 21-year-old male received cuts to his face.

‘An investigation is underway and we are carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident,’ a police spokeswoman said.

‘We believe that the area would have been very busy at the time, with people leaving pubs, clubs and restaurants.

‘We also believe that several people stopped to speak to the injured men and assist them.

‘If this was you, or you saw what happened, we would like to hear from you.’

Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting 44220159583.

Alternatively, people can go online and submit information at www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

