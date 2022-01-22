Vicious Kazm Saed has been jailed for 13 years for his nightmare crime spree, in which he kidnapped an elderly couple in their 80s before holding knives to their throats and demanding cash.

The 26-year-old’s spree of terror took place on the Isle of Wight earlier this year.

It started on May 28, when the yob broke into the Mountbatten Hospice warehouse in Riverway, Newport and stole two computer monitors.

Then, on May 30, at around 10.30pm, the predatory thief forced entry to a residential address in Riverway, Newport, and threatened an elderly occupant with a knife whilst demanding money and the man’s bank card pin number.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘In fear for his safety, the man, aged in his 80s, agreed and Saed left with cash, the bank card and a mobile phone. He later made unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money using the stolen card.’

Days later, on June 4, Saed struck again, this time entering a house in Nunnery Lane in the early hours of the morning.

Again, he threatened an elderly couple inside with a knife and demanding they give him £1,000 – before ordering them to get dressed and drive him to a cash point in Newport.

‘With knives held to their throats, the victims, both aged in their 80s, were in turn ordered to withdraw cash and hand it over to Saed. After this, Saed demanded he be driven out of town before he exited the car at the top of Cedar Hill and ran off,’ a police spokesman added.

Saed was arrested later that morning at Costa in Lower St James Street, Newport.

The thug was charged and on Monday a trial began into his crime spree.

Saed, of no fixed abode, denied two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of kidnap, one count of robbery, and one count of burglary.

But a jury at Newport Crown Court didn’t believe his ‘absurd’ defence and found the yob guilty of all offences on Friday. He was sentenced that day to 13 years in prison.

Detective Constable Ross Jones said: ‘Saed subjected these poor people to terrifying ordeals, where they genuinely feared for their lives.

‘Their courage throughout this process has been inspiring, and it is because of their strength that we have been able to pull all of the pieces of the puzzle together.

‘Saed’s denial despite the evidence being stacked against him, including forensics and identification by the victims, has been absurd. I am pleased that the jury have seen through this and he is now in prison where he belongs.’

