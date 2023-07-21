News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

“Jekyll and Hyde” menace who molested girl and launched terrifying stalking campaign on ex-partner refuses to attend court for latest offence

A menace serving time for molesting a girl and launching a terrifying campaign of stalking on a former girlfriend refused to attend a court hearing for his latest round of offending.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

“Jekyll and Hyde” character Daniel Plumstead was due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court for another attack on a woman in October last year - but decided to stay in his prison cell at Winchester Prison instead.

READ NOW: Street sex assault

The 35-year-old, who went on the run last December sparking police appeals to catch him, was jailed in March for 12 months for stalking and threatening to damage property during his “frightening” campaign of harassment against his former lover. His merciless tormenting had seen him threaten to stab the woman, spit in her face, grab her around the throat and send menacing pictures of himself sitting outside her house - which he threatened to burn down.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The female said she was “scared to leave my house” after he made threats to hurt her. She described him as “Jekyll and Hyde” before adding: “I never knew who I was going to wake up to.”

Then in June Plumstead, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, prior to his incarceration, was handed a longer sentence of 29 months for having sexual activity with a child after groping a 14-year-old at an address in Havant during July 2021.

Now, at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, July 21 Plumstead was set to have more time added to his jail stint for assault occasioning actual bodily harm on the woman he stalked. But after “refusing” to leave his cell the hearing could not go ahead.

His no-show even led to his lawyer Bridget O’Hagan insisting she would reprimand her client, who she has known a “long time”. She said: “I will be writing a suitably worded letter about his non-appearance today.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her request for the next appearance to be held over a video-link because it is “more likely he will walk up some stairs” at prison was granted by the judge.

The case was adjourned and will now be heard on July 31 via a video-link from Winchester Prison.