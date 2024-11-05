Valuable jewellery and air soft equipment was stolen during a spate of night-time burglaries.

Police have launched an investigation following the string of incidents in Gosport and Stubbington. Several reports were made about incidents which took place in the early hours of Sunday (November 3) and Monday (November 4).

A property in St Nicholas Avenue, Gosport, was hit between midnight and 5.30am. Rings, cash and air soft equipment were burgled from the address. Another house was targeted in Gosport Road, Stubbington, 12.25am and 5.45am yesterday morning - with jewellery being swiped from the address.

Burglary incidents have been taking place in Gosport and Stubbington. | Google Street View

A purse was stolen from a house in Village Close, Stubbington, some time between Sunday night and yesterday morning. Thieves searched a car on the driveway but nothing was stolen. Police said two more reports were made of vehicles being searched in Village Road, but no items were taken. The force added that a man with a torch was seen peering into a car in a “suspicious incident”, but the vehicles wasn’t broken into.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person, or people, responsible for these incidents, and officers will also be undertaking targeted patrols around affected areas,” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said. “We encourage residents to check their vehicles, in addition to their doors and windows in their homes, to ensure they are securely locked. If you have any information at all – whether this be CCTV or doorbell footage, or you witnessed or heard anything suspicious in these areas around this time – please contact police on 101, quoting Operation Inquisitive.”

Further information can be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via the charity’s website.