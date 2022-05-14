Jogger hospitalised after hit-and-run in Hampshire

Police say that at approximately 3.50pm on Thursday a vehicle collided with the runner on Cattle Lane, Andover, near to the junction with Andover Road.

The jogger, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with injuries to her head and ankle.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are appealing to the driver of the vehicle, which we believe may have been a silver Ford, to please come forward and assist us with our enquiries.

‘We’d also like to hear from anyone with information that may assist our investigation. Perhaps you have seen a silver Ford vehicle with damage to its nearside wing mirror or any other damage since the incident?

‘Perhaps you saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Maybe you were in the area at the time and may have seen the vehicle involved or have dash cam footage that may be able to assist our enquiries?’