The 19-year-old man was on a stairwell inside the Switch nightclub on Above Bar Street, Southampton, at approximately 2am on Thursday.

He was punched in the face and head by a man unknown to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Switch in Above Bar Street, Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries to his eye and has since been discharged.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the nightclub at the time and saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath.

SEE ALSO: Racist thug found guilty of hate crime in Hampshire is jailed for 13 months

‘We have a limited description of a man that we would like to speak to in connection with this incident, which may jog someone’s memory if they saw the incident or were in the area at the time:

‘Aged between 18-25-years-old, 6ft 4in tall, White, Of slim build.’

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220187583.