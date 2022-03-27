Police, who are treating the ‘despicable’ incident as a racially aggravated assault, said it happened in Basingstoke between 5.50pm and 6.10pm on Friday as the 33-year-old victim was out running in Brighton Hill.

As the jogger was on a footpath under the A30 he was approached by a teenage boy, thought to be aged 16 to 17, on an e-scooter.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘As he rode passed, he slapped the man round the face. The victim chased after the offender, who was with two others also on e-scooters.

‘Once he had caught up with them, all three attacked the victim, punching him repeatedly and hitting him with what has been described as a walking stick or similar. During the assault one of the teenagers shouted racially motivated abuse at the victim.’

All three offenders then ran from the scene in the direction of Asda.

The victim suffered bruising to his head, legs, arms and shoulders.

All three offenders were white, aged 16 to 17 and of medium build. Two were 5ft 8in and one slightly taller at 5ft 9in.

One was wearing a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Another was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and red trainers.

The third was wearing a black hooded top with stripes on the side, black jogging bottoms and blue/white trainers.

PC Andrew White, said: ‘This was a despicable attack on a man who was going about his day and was cruelly set upon by this group.

‘I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who thinks they know who these boys might be, to call us as soon as possible.’

Call 101 quoting 44220118799 with any details or go to www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

