The former married couple are currently suing each other in Virginia, United States.
It was sparked after Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation for $50m over an opinion piece she published in the Washington Post where she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.
Ms Heard counter sued and now a trial is taking place.
Read More
The trial has attracted plenty of attention since it began in April.
Gawker reports that the “#justiceforjohnnydepp” hashtag on TikTok has over 1.1bn views.
A livestream of the trial continues to attract huge attention, with people commentating on the proceedings.
Among the many comments the term ‘gaslighting’ has been heavily used – and if you search ‘gaslighting Johnny Depp’ on YouTube it brings up a number of videos.
But what exactly is gaslighting and is it illegal in the UK?
What is gaslighting?
Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation, where someone manipulates another person into doubting their own sanity.
Where does the name come from?
The name comes from the 1944 film Gaslight in which a young woman whose husband slowly manipulates her into believing that she is descending into insanity.
Is it illegal in the UK?
It is recognised as a criminal offence in the UK.