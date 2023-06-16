Reports of Emily Corbin, 36, ‘coughing up blood’ emerged at Portsmouth Crown Court as she was due to face justice for burglary offences in Robin Gardens, Waterlooville – the same road where the defendant lives.

READ NOW: Man guilty of rape

But as the case was called, the court was told of Corbin’s sudden mysterious turn of ill-health, with it suggested she was ‘sat outside coughing up blood’ – something defence barrister Paul Fairley could not verify. ‘I did not see that,’ he said.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short adjournment was made to establish what was happening before the case was called back on with Mr Fairley adding: ‘She has been taken by ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital so I seek an adjournment.’

Judge Richard Shepherd agreed to the adjournment but said: ‘I don’t believe Ms Corbin.’

The judge said he would need to see medical evidence to change his mind before adding: ‘(Corbin) attended but did not surrender to the court. I think she’s trying to avoid proceedings based on the history of what I’ve read.’

The case was adjourned until July 28. Corbin was due to be sentenced for burglary dwelling theft from a property at Robin Gardens on June 2, 2021, and also for burglary with intent to steal at the same address two days later.

SEE ALSO: Man guilty of sex assault on girl

SEE ALSO: Stones thrown by yobs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.