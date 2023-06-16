News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Judge pours scorn on thief suddenly taken sick 'coughing up blood' on steps of Portsmouth Crown Court before sentence hearing

A judge poured scorn on a thief’s story claiming she was suddenly taken sick on the steps of court before her sentence hearing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:43 BST

Reports of Emily Corbin, 36, ‘coughing up blood’ emerged at Portsmouth Crown Court as she was due to face justice for burglary offences in Robin Gardens, Waterlooville – the same road where the defendant lives.

READ NOW: Man guilty of rape

But as the case was called, the court was told of Corbin’s sudden mysterious turn of ill-health, with it suggested she was ‘sat outside coughing up blood’ – something defence barrister Paul Fairley could not verify. ‘I did not see that,’ he said.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short adjournment was made to establish what was happening before the case was called back on with Mr Fairley adding: ‘She has been taken by ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital so I seek an adjournment.’

Judge Richard Shepherd agreed to the adjournment but said: ‘I don’t believe Ms Corbin.’

The judge said he would need to see medical evidence to change his mind before adding: ‘(Corbin) attended but did not surrender to the court. I think she’s trying to avoid proceedings based on the history of what I’ve read.’

The case was adjourned until July 28. Corbin was due to be sentenced for burglary dwelling theft from a property at Robin Gardens on June 2, 2021, and also for burglary with intent to steal at the same address two days later.

SEE ALSO: Man guilty of sex assault on girl

SEE ALSO: Stones thrown by yobs

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.