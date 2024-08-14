Juror in Gosport murder trial collapses and is rushed to hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A juror has been discharged in a Gosport murder trial after collapsing and being rushed to hospital yesterday evening.

Location in Keyes Road where Levi Kent collapsed after being stabbed and chased

The trial involving Aiden West, Peter West and Michael Figgins following the murder of Levi Kent, 22, took a dramatic turn this morning nearly two days into the jury’s deliberations.

Judge Michael Bowes KC announced to Portsmouth Crown Court that one of the jurors had collapsed with breathing difficulties yesterday evening before they were rushed to hospital. The judge decided to discharge the unwell juror from the trial and instructed the remaining 11 members of the jury to reach verdicts for the three defendants. They were told no contact could be made to find out the state of their colleague’s health to avoid the risk of interference in their decision-making.

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery. Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, and Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, are both charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi.

The court previously heard how Levi was repeatedly stabbed by Tommy West after being lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal. The victim was knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

