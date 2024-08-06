A “violent” offender with a “tendency” for weapons was equally as guilty of the murder of a Gosport man as his killer brother, a court heard.

Levi Kent murder scene | Hants Police

Prosecutor Nicholas Haggan KC told Portsmouth Crown Court in his closing speech that Aiden West - a man with previous violent offences involving weapons - should join his brother Tommy West in being convicted of Levi Kent’s murder.

Tommy West, 18, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade following the frenzied cocaine robbery on Levi. Tommy’s half brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade but has admitted robbery.

Following the conclusion of evidence during the six-week trial, Mr Haggen has now finished the prosecution’s case. In his summing up, he told jurors how the brothers planned the robbery on Levi and armed themselves with knives after he rejected a request to defer payment on a drugs deal.

The victim was lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 before being knifed in his Vauxhall Corsa and attempting to escape - resulting in him crashing his car into a wall. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was set upon again.

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Mr Haggen told the court how Aiden West had previous for serious violent offending. “We know Aiden West has a tendency to resort to violence and weapons and he acted with his brother where violence was contemplated and used,” he said.

The prosecutor said the robbery was “jointly planned” and highlighted how Aiden West had supported his brother from “start to finish” in planning the robbery and carrying out the murder before smoking drugs with him afterwards - and failing to distance himself from the killing.

Pointing to the attack on Levi as “significant” evidence, Mr Haggen said: “When Levi got out of the car and ran to the junction with Keyes Road he was chased by Tommy West and Aiden West. We suggest Aiden West might be aware of Levi Kent being stabbed (in the car) even if he did not appreciate the seriousness.

“We say when Levi Kent fell to the ground in Keyes Road Tommy West and Aiden West attacked him again.”

Mr Haggen told jurors how Aiden West’s alleged comment heard on doorbell footage of “shank him up bruv” to Tommy West as he caught up with the felled Levi was also clear evidence of him being equally responsible for the murder. “We say it provides the best possible evidence of the brothers acting together. Whether the fatal wound was in the Corsa or in Keyes Road we say the words demonstrate both brothers were equally responsible for Levi Kent’s murder,” the prosecutor said.

Mr Haggen went on to say how comments from people at Dundas House where the West brothers went before and after the murder showed Aiden West’s guilt. The defendant’s denial of having a weapon was rejected with Mr Haggen reminding jurors of Kylie Mancell’s comment at her flat where Aiden West joked about having a knife in his trousers. “I’ve just stabbed myself,” he said, according to Ms Mancell. Following the murder she said in police interview: “They weren’t shy in saying what they had just done.”

Mr Haggen added: “We suggest there is a clear and compelling case against Aiden West demonstrating he was carrying a knife and jointly responsible with Tommy West for the murder of Levi Kent.” He also flagged how “not one word to the contrary” of any of the prosecution’s case had been made by Aiden West, either during police interview or in the witness box as he declined to give evidence.

Location in Keyes Road where Levi Kent collapsed after being stabbed and chased

Speaking of other defendants in the case, the prosecutor said Peter West, 43, of Fisgard Road, and Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, were each guilty of the two counts of assisting an offender after telling “lies again and again and again”. Mr Haggen said their actions after collecting the West brothers from Harbour Tower around 1.30pm on November 24 - nearly 12 hours after the murder - and not handing them into police for around four hours had allowed Tommy West to dispose of a red and blue Adidas top worn during the killing.

It had also allowed Aiden West to “go into hiding” and dispose of blood stained trainers and a red bag - although the former was later recovered by police. Mr Haggen added: “We say those lies make it clear of their intentions…not to assist apprehension and prosecution.”

Other people in the case include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

The defence is set to give its closing speech on Wednesday before the judge’s summing up. Jurors will then retire to consider their verdicts.

(Proceeding)