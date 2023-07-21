News you can trust since 1877
Keyless car thefts becoming rife in Denmead and Colden Common as police step up efforts to stop it

Police are warning residents to keep their wits about them after a string of keyless car thefts.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Jul 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read

Officers are investigating three offences which took place this week in Denmead. Other thefts have taken place further afield in Coldon Common, near Winchester.

A Ford Focus was taken from a drive way in Little Corner, Denmead, between 11.30pm on Wednesday (July 19) and 12.30am yesterday. The other thefts, in Brickmakers Road and Hack Drive, Colden Common, took place around the same time.

One of the thefts took place in Little Corner, Denmead. Picture: Google Street View.One of the thefts took place in Little Corner, Denmead. Picture: Google Street View.
One of the thefts took place in Little Corner, Denmead. Picture: Google Street View.
The first, involving a Lexus GS 300 being stolen, happened between 8pm and 5am, with the second – where a Mercedes C43 AMG was taken – took place at around 2.20am yesterday. Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Keyless car theft, also known as relay theft, is becoming more common place. Thieves are able to connect to the key’s signal from outside the property to trick the car into unlocking and the ignition starting – involving a device which doesn’t need entry to the owner’s home.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said there are several methods which can be used to protect yourself from these crimes. This includes keeping keys out of sight and away from doors and windows, using a signal blocking pouch, known as a Faraday Bag, to store your keys and turning off your Keyless Fob’s Wireless Signal.

Other methods of protection include using a tested and approved steering wheel lock and putting a tracking device in our car. Police are working with manufacturer Disklok, who sell car protection devices.

Further anti-theft advice can be found on the police website.

Anyone with information regarding the three thefts is advised to call 101, quoting one of the following reference numbers:

Little Corner, Denmead – 44230290988

Brickmakers Road, Colden Common – 44230291045

Hack Drive, Colden Common – 44230290976