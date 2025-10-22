"Kind woman" whose death sparked murder probe is named as man arrested

A “kind woman” whose death sparked a murder probe has now been named - with a man arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margarida Ressurreicao | Hants police

Officers were called by South Central Ambulance Service at 1.38pm on Sunday 5 October after a woman died at an address on Redwood Way, Southampton.

She has now been named as 38-year-old Margarida Ressurreicao. A 39-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail until January 5 while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have made the following tribute: “We would like to thank everyone who has sent their condolences and everyone who knew Margarida.

“She was a very good and kind person and will be deeply missed. We are continuing to work very closely with the police and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

"If you have any information about Margarida that you think might be useful, we would urge you to speak with the police urgently. We would also request some privacy at this very difficult time. Thank you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online quoting 44250450734.