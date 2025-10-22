"Kind woman" whose death sparked murder probe is named as man arrested
Officers were called by South Central Ambulance Service at 1.38pm on Sunday 5 October after a woman died at an address on Redwood Way, Southampton.
She has now been named as 38-year-old Margarida Ressurreicao. A 39-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail until January 5 while enquiries continue.
Her family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have made the following tribute: “We would like to thank everyone who has sent their condolences and everyone who knew Margarida.
“She was a very good and kind person and will be deeply missed. We are continuing to work very closely with the police and are being supported by Family Liaison Officers.
"If you have any information about Margarida that you think might be useful, we would urge you to speak with the police urgently. We would also request some privacy at this very difficult time. Thank you.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online quoting 44250450734.