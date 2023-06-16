Mrs Pinkney became Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s first female chief constable when she took up the position in April 2016. The same year, she was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours list.

She also held national positions as the lead for Local Policing and the Policing of Children and Young People, chairwoman of the UK Women Chief Officers’ Network and the national chaplaincy lead for the police service.

In September 2022, Mrs Pinkney announced her decision to leave policing after 31 years.

Olivia Pinkney CBE

Mrs Pinkney said: ‘I am extremely honoured to receive this award for services to policing. I am delighted to accept it, and I do so on behalf of the fine profession that I was proud to serve for 31 years. Proud of the service delivered by the most brilliant, compassionate, humble, and capable people who genuinely make a difference every day. I have been fortunate to hold so many varied positions throughout my career, which allowed me to witness the depth and breadth of what policing has to offer.

‘I strongly believe that a career in policing is one of the most rewarding you can have. The day I was appointed chief constable of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will always be one of the proudest days of my life. I got to witness the brilliance of those I have been lucky enough to serve with, and I also had opportunities to influence and shape policing more widely in the national positions that I held.

‘It is a vocation like no other, where even on the darkest days, people step up and bring light. They do the right thing, go the extra mile, stick to their values and put the public first. It is a real team effort, and I feel truly privileged to have been recognised for the part I have played.’

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, said: ‘I was pleased to support chief constable Olivia Pinkney’s nomination for a national honour. Olivia was the first female chief constable of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and at the time she stood down as our chief, one of the longest serving chief constables in the UK. Olivia led our force with distinction, focus and represented policing on the national stage for a number of years.

‘Olivia’s commitment to policing has been unwavering with total dedication to public service since she graduated from Cambridge University. She has helped bring about improvements in equality and diversity in policing at a national level. I am thrilled she has been recognised today for her exemplary service.’