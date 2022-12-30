The 63-year-old moved to the Gosport area in order to start his first job as a professional yachtsman four decades ago, and since then he has spent the last four decades dedicating his time to working on tall ships and yachts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bishop has been recognised with a New Year's Honours for his work with Sail Training International.

The charity has a ship on offer to every young person regardless of their circumstances or backgrounds and they also have ships suitable for young people with disabilities.

Paul said: ‘I am absolutely delighted and it came as quite a surprise so absolutely delighted that my career over the last four decades in the ship and training industry has been recognised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Waterlooville paramedic recognised in the News Year Honours for his fundraising efforts after being diagnosed with a brain tumour

‘It has been amazing.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking before the award was made public, he added: ‘Only my wife knows and we have two grown-up children so we are having a New Year’s lunch in a local pub, but they have no idea at the moment and will be exciting to be able to tell them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul added: ‘The charity has done some amazing work since it started in 1956 and although it is an individual award, it really highlights all of the work the charity does and without the people I work with and the sailing community it would not be possible, and I would really like to thank them because it is all about teamwork.