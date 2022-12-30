New Year's Honours: Gosport sailor has been recognised with the honour for his work with Sail Training International
A GOSPORT professional sailor has been recognised in the New Year Honours for his work with young people.
Paul Bishop, 63, has been made an MBE for his career as a professional sailor which he has used to enhance the lives of young people by working for the charity, Sail Training International.
The 63-year-old moved to the Gosport area in order to start his first job as a professional yachtsman four decades ago, and since then he has spent the last four decades dedicating his time to working on tall ships and yachts.
He has been working on and off for Sail Training International for the last 18 years and the charity offers young people who are seeking adventure the opportunity to get involved with voyages on tall ships.
The charity has a ship on offer to every young person regardless of their circumstances or backgrounds and they also have ships suitable for young people with disabilities.
Paul said: ‘I am absolutely delighted and it came as quite a surprise so absolutely delighted that my career over the last four decades in the ship and training industry has been recognised.
‘It has been amazing.’
Speaking before the award was made public, he added: ‘Only my wife knows and we have two grown-up children so we are having a New Year’s lunch in a local pub, but they have no idea at the moment and will be exciting to be able to tell them.’
The trips can vary in distance and time, but they all aim to help educate young people whilst they are onboard, and they have the opportunity to not only learn to sail, but also to cook and clean as well as working as a team.
Paul added: ‘The charity has done some amazing work since it started in 1956 and although it is an individual award, it really highlights all of the work the charity does and without the people I work with and the sailing community it would not be possible, and I would really like to thank them because it is all about teamwork.
‘The main message of this is that any young person, no matter of their financial situation as there are many bursaries available, or their ability, they can go online and get involved with a voyage.’