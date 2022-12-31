Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are trying to piece together the movements of Kiran Pun. The 36-year-old disappeared on December 1 after getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station, having travelled from Farnborough.

As part of the investigation, five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Officers have yet to locate Kiran, of Amesbury, Wiltshire, and are encouraging anyone to submit footage from the day of his disappearance – including from Ring doorbells.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the disappearance of Kiran Pun, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire. He disappeared after getting off a bus at Aldershot Railway Station. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

They have set up a dedicated online portal. Detective chief inspector Roger Wood said: ‘I want to ask anyone who may have footage which captures Kiran, particularly anyone who lives or was in the vicinity of Aldershot Railway Station, to please take a look at it and send it to us to help us continue piecing together Kiran's movements on the evening of December 1.

‘Your footage could be vital in providing some further clarity and answers for Kiran's family and helping us to locate him. However small something may seem, it could be vitally important to us, so please get in touch with us.’

Everyone who has been detained – a 21-year-old and 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy, all from Farnborough, a 29-year-old man from Fleet, and a 36-year-old man from Aldershot – has been released on bail.

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relations to the disappearance of Kiran Pun, 36, of Amesbury, Wiltshire. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police.

Kiran has links to Aldershot, Farnborough, Basingstoke and Andover. He is roughly 5ft 8ins – 5ft 9ins tall, with black short hair, brown eyes, a slim face and a scar on his chin.

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44220510992.