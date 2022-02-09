The West Ham defender has been widely condemned – but was still in the starting line-up for the Hammers match last night.

In the video, he is filmed dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat.

Essex Police have confirmed they are liaising with the RSPCA as part of their ‘urgent enquiries’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Zouma. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

While West Ham said they ‘unreservedly condemn’ the actions of Zouma, who apologised for his actions, the player was selected by boss David Moyes in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Watford.

A petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, reads: ‘In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not!

‘We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act.

‘Further we ask that the RSPCA remove all animals from Zouma’s ‘care’ immediately!

‘Failure to take action in this case will send the message that animal abuse for entertainment is justified, that for the rich and famous breaking the law is no problem! Neither are acceptable!’

SEE ALSO: Police launch investigation after incident leads to Oxford United staff member being hospitalised in Portsmouth clash

Experience Kissimmee, West Ham’s official destination partner, has said it ‘will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club’ after Zouma was selected for Tuesday’s match.

A post by Experience Kissimmee on Twitter said: ‘It was disheartening to learn that the player Kurt Zouma was part of the starting line in West Ham United’s game. As we wait for further information from WHU, we will be evaluating our relationship and sponsorship with the club.’

West Ham’s statement on Zouma said they would be ‘dealing with the matter internally’, adding ‘we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals’.

After the Frenchman then played in the match against Watford – during which he was subject to boos and chants from the crowd – Moyes said: ‘The club have taken all the action they can do at the moment behind the scenes. My job is to pick the best team and Kurt was part of that.’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave his take on the matter, telling Sky News: ‘It’s despicable. I think a number of things need to happen urgently. I think the RSPCA and the police need to work together to prosecute this player.

‘I’m disappointed in David Moyes and West Ham. I know how important three points are, but I think they should have shown leadership and dropped him last night.’

Conservationist Chris Packham has branded Moyes’ decision to select Zouma as an ‘absolute disgrace’.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron