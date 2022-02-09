Police launch investigation after incident leads to Oxford United staff member being hospitalised in Portsmouth clash

The authorities are to look into the events which unfolded at half-time in the Kassam Stadium tunnel area, paving the way for the League One encounter to be delayed for 25 minutes.

The Oxford staff member was said to have fallen and banged his head, leading to him being taken to hospital.

The FA are looking into matters, after the match also saw 11 players booked and Pompey’s Joe Morrell receive a red card.

In a statement released on Sunday, Thames Valley police have indicated they will investigate what took place.

The statement read: 'Thames Valley Police has been made aware of an incident in the tunnel at the Oxford Utd vs Portsmouth Utd match at half-time yesterday (5/2).

'A man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

'An investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of this incident and officers are working with the relevant organisations.'

Oxford's Kassam Stadium. Picture: PA

Speaking on Monday over the injury to the Oxford employee and the FA investigation, Pompey boss, Danny Cowley, said: ‘I’ll be interested to see what their (the FA’s) findings are.

‘There’s been no (conversations with the FA). They’ve not said anything at all. So we’re just waiting to hear what they make of their investigation.’

‘For us, our only focus was on the gentleman that hurt himself.

‘His name is Roger, who was a volunteer kit man at Oxford.

‘I spoke to him on Sunday on behalf of the football club, just to see how he was.

‘Just out of courtesy and respect to speak to him, to find out how he was.

‘The good news is he’s recovered well and I just wanted to reach out and send our love.’

