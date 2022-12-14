Land Rover Freelander stolen in Southwick with police searching for car thief with 'cropped dark hair'
A SPORTS utility vehicle has been stolen in Southwick with police searching for the car thief.
The Land Rover Freelander was robbed in Staple Cross Lane on October 20. Police have been investigating multiple lines of enquiry after receiving reports from the public.
NOW READ: Police say prison term for Leigh Park dog owner Lisa Garner serves as 'reminder' to people whose dogs attack people
They have released images of a man connected to the car theft, as well as a description. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been following a number of lines of enquiry and now have these images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the theft.
SEE ALSO: Girl, 14, punched by pensioner while riding bike home from school in Gosport with police hunting suspect
‘He is described as aged between 25 and 35, white, of average build and with cropped dark hair. Are you the man pictured or do you recognise him?
‘Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220427794.’