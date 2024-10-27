Large police presence in Gosport road as house attacked - update

A large police presence previously seen in a Gosport road after a house was ambushed led to a man being arrested.

Police cordon | Getty

Police previously told The News they arrested a 26-year-old Gosport man after a window was smashed as attempts were made to gain entry to the property in Leonard Road around 4am on Friday October 25.

The force said it was treating the event as a burglary amid reports of a knife-related incident nearby. Police officers were seen in the road with a cordon set up to protect the crime scene. No injuries were reported by police.

A police spokesperson previously said: “We are investigating a report of a burglary at an address in Leonard Road, Gosport, which occurred around 4am on Friday 25 October. A window had been smashed as someone tried to gain entry to the address.

“As part of our enquiries, a 26-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.”

The force has now revealed the man has been released on bail until January 26 as enquiries continue.