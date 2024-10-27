M3 locked down after serious crash involving car driving wrong way
The two-vehicle crash happened northbound around 7pm on Saturday (October 26) between junction 8 for Basingstoke and junction 9 for Winchester. Emergency crews raced to the scene amid a full closure of the busy motorway in both directions.
The driver of the vehicle driving the wrong way sustained serious injuries, while those in the other car reported only minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 7pm to a report of a collision involving two cars on the M3 northbound. It was reported one of the vehicles had been travelling in the wrong direction.
“The driver of this vehicle suffered serious injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two people in the second vehicle reported minor injuries."
The M3 reopened in both directions at approximately 4.30am today (Sunday October 27).
National Highways said the closure was because of a "multi-vehicle collision".
