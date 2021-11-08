Latest on incident in Kingston Crescent in Portsmouth

A crash happened in Kingston Crescent, North End, at 9pm on November 7 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers were on scene at Kingston Crescent, North End, late last night.

The road was blocked off while officers carried out investigations.

Just after midnight Anna Bell, posting on a Facebook group run by The News, said: 'There looked to be a very serious incident on Kingston Road/Kingston Crescent this evening, roads have closed off police and many ambulances at the scene.

‘I couldn't tell what had happened and didn't want to pry out of respect but doesn't look good, just to make people aware and I truly hope everyone is OK.’

