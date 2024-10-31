Two men have been charged after a male was hospitalised following a serious assault.

Police received a report of a man in his 30s being attacked in Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. Officers were mobilised at 11.19am on October 18.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man was left with a serious head injury and facial injuries following the assault. “The man was taken to hospital for treatment, however his injuries were not deemed life-threatening,” they added.

Two men have been charged after a man was seriously assaulted and left with a head injury in Skipper Way, Lee-on-the-Solent. | Google Street View

Luke Weaver, 20, of Trent Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He also faces a charge of possessing a knife in a public place on October 29.

Joshua Shergold, 19, of Corsair Close, Lee-on-Solent, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of cannabis. Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today.

The force added: “Police also arrested an 18-year-old woman from Fareham on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has been bailed with conditions until January 30, 2025, while enquiries continue.”