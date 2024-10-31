Police have issued a dispersal order yet again in an anti-social behaviour hotspot after a girl was arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The powers will cover the vicinity of the Greywell Centre and St Albans Road. The Co-Op store in the area had to alter its opening times following various incidents, with several youths being arrested on suspicion of assault, causing criminal damage and other offences in the past.

The dispersal order issued for the Greywell Centre area. | Havant Police

Havant Police reported on Facebook: “This dispersal has been authorised due to continued reports of people causing anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area, which is affecting the local community, residents and the shops. Officers will be conducting increased patrols in the area whilst the disposal is in place. If you are in this dispersal zone and believed to be causing anti-social behaviour (ASB) or any criminal behaviour, then you will be directed to leave the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dispersal order area for St Albans Road, Leigh Park. | Havant Police

“If you refuse to leave, or come back to the area after being told to leave, this gives officers the power to arrest you.” The force confirmed that they have to implement similar measures last weekend.

They added: “During our implementation of a dispersal order in the area over the weekend, officers arrested a 15 year-old girl from Havant on suspicion of criminal damage. She has been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries continue.”

The St Albans Road dispersal order will be in place from 1pm today until 7am tomorrow. Powers in the Greywell Centre area will last from 3pm today to 7am tomorrow morning. A previous dispersal order in the St Albans Park area ran from October 11 to October 12. At least three boys were detained in September for separate incidents.