A man who refused to stop for police has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Officers attempted to flag down a Toyota Auris in Purbrook Way, Leigh Park, last night (June 19). The driver failed to respond initially but eventually came to a halt at 8.50pm.

One eye witness, who was at the roundabout just off of Winchfield Crescent, said they saw a bald male in handcuffs. They told The News: “I was shocked and confused. I wasn’t sure why he was being arrested.

“He was on the pavement in handcuffs with his hands behind his back.” Another eye witness said multiple officers were at the scene with three police cars surrounding the Toyota.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said a 39-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested at the scene. He attempted to repel officers who were trying to detain him.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving unfit through drugs, failing to stop for police, and resisting arrest. They added: “He remains in custody at this time.”