Police have charged Cihat Mert, 25, of Forton Road, Gosport, after a man in his 20s was allegedly raped by another man in an area off Walpole Road between Morrisons and the junction with Spring Garden Lane.

The incident was said to have happened in the early hours of the morning on Sunday July 10.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.