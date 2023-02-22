Ruthless killer Shaye Groves, 27, was locked away for murdering Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, after a frenzied knife attack at her Botley Drive, Leigh Park, home on July 17 in which she stabbed him in the neck and chest 22 times.

Groves, who denied the offence after pleading self-defence, smiled after she was found guilty by jurors at Winchester Crown Court last week following four days of deliberations - the same court her serial killer icon Rose West was jailed at in 1995.

Today she was back at the court to be sentenced by judge Timothy Kerr, who imposed a life term with a minimum sentence of 23 years. As the sentence was handed down, Groves, who had been seen joking in the dock during the trial and after she was found guilty, was motionless as the sentence was delivered.

Judge Kerr said described the killing as a ‘senseless murder’ that was a ‘crime of passion’. ‘You lost your temper and acted on impulse. If you could not have Frankie no one could,’ he said.

Frankie’s dad Barry, in a victim statement, said both he and Frankie’s mum were ‘broken‘ and ‘couldn’t believe it’ when police told him about their son’s killing. ‘He had his whole life in front of him. It was snatched from him,’ he said before continuing: ‘I want to wake up and believe it didn’t happen.’

He added: ‘I love you son. You are a shining light who will always be in our hearts.’

Shaye Groves, was been found guilty of murdering Frankie Fitzgerald in Leigh Park. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Frankie’s mum Roseanne described Frankie as her ‘shining light’ who was a ‘kind and beautiful person’, who was the youngest of her five children.

Frankie’s former partner and the mum of his two ‘beautiful’ young children, Charlene Scutt said his murder had been completely heartbreaking’ with her ‘struggling to imagine the future positively’.

Speaking of the impact on the children, she said: ‘I feel it will never be over as the children will always have questions.’

Referring to ‘thoughtful’ Frankie she added: ‘I don’t think he realised how much he was loved.’

Prosecutor Steven Perian KC described Groves as a ‘cold blooded murderer’ after Frankie was stabbed while asleep following an ‘overwhelming attack’. He clarified that Frankie had blocked a girl who had messaged him prior to the attack which the trial heard had led to Groves lashing out. The jury’s guilty verdict meant they ‘rejected’ her defence claims.

