The Leigh Park woman, 31, was arrested last month by Hampshire police officers and released on bail.

It’s understood there are 52 false allegations being examined by police.

Police are investigating

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers investigating a case of perverting the course of justice in Havant have arrested a 31-year-old woman.

‘The woman, from Havant, was arrested on Friday, October 15 on suspicion of committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice in connection with a number of suspected false allegations of rape, sexual assault and assault.

‘Her bail date is Friday, November 12.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron