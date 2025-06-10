Lengthy police pursuit with Audi RS4 containing stolen ATM results in arrest

‘You can run but you can’t hide’ - That is the message from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit after engaging in a lengthy police chase to catch the driver of a stolen car.

In the early hours of the Monday, June 9, police officers from across the area were deployed after identifying a stolen Audi RS4 which was involved in a Hampshire burglary.

As a result, the car contained an ATM and it was sighted heading out of the region. Wiltshire and Dorset continued monitoring the car sightings allowing Hampshire officers to be ready and waiting near Wimborne.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Roads Policing Unit Facebook post said: “A pursuit ensured and our colleagues from Dorset Police were poised with a stinger to puncture the cars tyres.

“The final attempt was to go off road down narrow tracks. This did not deter us, follwing the vehicle, the driver crashed and attempted to run.”

With the help from police dog, Ivan, and his handler, along with a drone, the police found the driver hiding in an outbuilding and arrested him for multiple offences.

The police have confirmed that the stolen ATM and car were siezed.