Police concerned for the welfare of missing 77-year-old Hedge End woman
Nadine Newsome, 77, was last seen in Bursledon Road at around 7.30am on Monday, June 9. Police are concerned for her welfare and have released two images in an appeal to the public to help locate her.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Nadine Newsome? She is described as: white, around 5ft and with red / brown hair. She was last seen wearing an olive green coat, blue jeans, pink socks and black trainers.
“Nadine may still be in the local area or may have got on a bus to Eastleigh or Southampton.
“We’re concerned for Nadine’s welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they’ve seen her today or anyone who thinks they might know where she is now, to call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250251378.”
