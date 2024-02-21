Levi Kent Murder Probe: Eighth person charged with two counts of assisting an offender following murder
The police were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on November 24, 2023, after the 22-year-old had been seriously assaulted in the area. He subsequently died from his injuries.
Michael Figgins, aged 63, of St Ann’s Crescent in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. He was released on conditional bail to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on March 21, 2024.
Seven other people have already been charged as part of the investigation. Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, aged 36, of James Close in Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender. Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.
A trial date has been set at Portsmouth Crown Court for June 24.