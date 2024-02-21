Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Seven other people have already been charged as part of the investigation. Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport, has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Sarah Flynn, aged 36, of James Close in Gosport, has been charged with assisting an offender. Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, has been charged with perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.