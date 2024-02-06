Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close, Gosport, was due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court to face allegations linked to the Levi Kent murder investigation. Levi, 22, was found seriously injured in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, at 2.32am on November 24 before later dying.

Gosport residents Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road and Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, were both charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Phillips had been due at court on Monday to face charges of witness intimidation and perverting the course of justice but the case was adjourned until March 21 when he will appear alongside other defendants in the case for a pre-trial preparation hearing. He remains remanded in custody.

Other defendants who will appear at court on that date are Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport, and Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address. Flynn is charged with assisting an offender and Joanne West is charged with two counts of the same offence.