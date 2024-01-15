Levi Kent Gosport murder probe: Four people appear in court following death of "kind" and "caring" man
Four people have appeared in court in connection with the death of Levi Kent.
The "kind" and "caring" 22-year-old from Gosport was found seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary. After being discovered by officers at 2.32am on November 24, Levi later died of his injuries.
Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road; Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close; Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close - all of Gosport - and Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for various offences last Thursday (January 11). At the plea and trial preparation hearing, a trial date was set for June 24. A further hearing is expected to take place on March 21.
Tommy and Aiden West are both charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Flynn is charged with assisting an offender and Joanne West is charged with two counts of the same offence. Two other men from Gosport are scheduled to appear at the same court today.
Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green, are both charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close, Gosport, is charged with "witness intimidation relating to incidents alleged to have taken place between December 8 and 12, 2023", police previously said, and with perverting the course of justice. He is set to appear in Crown court on February 5.
Residents turned out in their droves to pay their respects to the Kent family on December 21, 2023 at Levi's funeral. People lined the streets as the memorial procession made its way to St John’s Church in Forton Road. Black and red balloons were also hung up. Levi's mum Tammy previously said the whole of Gosport was "broken" following her son's death, and thanked the local community for supporting the family.