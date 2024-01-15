Four people have appeared in court in connection with the death of Levi Kent.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The "kind" and "caring" 22-year-old from Gosport was found seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary. After being discovered by officers at 2.32am on November 24, Levi later died of his injuries.

The funeral of Levi Kent took place on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at St John's Church in Forton Road, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (211223-3794)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Kent, 22, of Gosport, died form his injuries after police found him seriously assaulted in Keyes Road, Bridgemary, on November 24. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Sarah Standing.

Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road; Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close; Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close - all of Gosport - and Joanne West, 45, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court for various offences last Thursday (January 11). At the plea and trial preparation hearing, a trial date was set for June 24. A further hearing is expected to take place on March 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy and Aiden West are both charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article. Flynn is charged with assisting an offender and Joanne West is charged with two counts of the same offence. Two other men from Gosport are scheduled to appear at the same court today.

Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green, are both charged with two counts of assisting an offender. Mark Phillips, 56, of Gilbert Close, Gosport, is charged with "witness intimidation relating to incidents alleged to have taken place between December 8 and 12, 2023", police previously said, and with perverting the course of justice. He is set to appear in Crown court on February 5.