A drug dealer who said he made his money from being a life coach has ben put behind bars.

James Alexander Green, of Berrywood Gardens. Hedge End, has been jailed for 10 years after being found guilty of drug supply and fraud offences. The incident date back to 2010.

The 45-year-old was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between January 1, 2010, and June 1, 2019; conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation between January 1, 2010 and August 30, 2010; transferring criminal property (money) between May 31, 2010, and October 30, 2015; concealing criminal property which includes £341,547 in cash, silver ingot and watches, and possessing class B drugs with intent to supply on June 11, 2019.

Before the five-week trial at Southampton Crown Court, James Green pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the 1.9kg of herbal cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis and money laundering regarding £341,547 of cash and coins found in a storage facility. A second male, Paul Green, 45, of Westfield Avenue, Woking, was sentenced to 26 months in prison after being found guilty of converting criminal property (money) between May 31, 2010, and October 30, 2015, and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Detective Constable David Thomas, of the South East Cyber Crime Unit, said the police and HMRC joined forces to carry out the operation. He added that the investigation started in November 2018 when the government body investigated an illicit tobacco operation in Southampton, with James Green saying he got all the illicit funds from being a life coach.

“During that operation, they identified a storage facility being rented by James Green,” DC Thomas said. “Upon then gaining access, they recovered £351,000 in cash and sovereign coins, along with other listed assets. James Green stated the money was derived from employment as a life coach and other savings. The cash was subsequently sent for drug testing, at which point high levels of cannabis were traced.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary joined the investigation, conducting a warrant in Berrywood Gardens on June 11, 2019. DC Thomas said 1.9kg of herbal cannabis, evidence of drug supply and yearly diaries from 2010 to 2018 were seized. He added: “The diaries had been submitted by James Green on a yearly basis to his accountant, falsely claiming life coach appointments and earnings. Phone evidence also identified multi-kilo dealing of cannabis over several years.

“And, in relation to the Berrywood Gardens address, mortgage and conveyance records showed that the lender had been misled as to the true identity of deposit fees and who would reside in the property. Evidence showed at least £166,000 in criminal money had been used to fund the mortgage which was paid off 10 years early.” DC Thomas said he was delighted that the two men were jailed “for a substantial period of time”.