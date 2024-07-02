Park Gate man arrested in Gosport for supplying drugs after narcotics and cash found in vehicle
Officers made the arrest in Anns Hill Road, Gosport, on Friday afternoon (June 28). Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the male, 32, from Park Gate, was detained following a stop and search.
The force said: “The male was stopped in his vehicle and following a Sect 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search a quantity of drugs and cash were found.
“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and was subsequently transported to Portsmouth custody centre.”
Officers called for more personnel to assist with the arrest and provide a transport van. Minor traffic congestion was caused while the arrest was made.