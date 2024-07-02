Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after narcotics and cash were found in a vehicle.

Officers made the arrest in Anns Hill Road, Gosport, on Friday afternoon (June 28). Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the male, 32, from Park Gate, was detained following a stop and search.

The force said: “The male was stopped in his vehicle and following a Sect 23 Misuse of Drugs Act search a quantity of drugs and cash were found.

“He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and was subsequently transported to Portsmouth custody centre.”