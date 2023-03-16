London native Yusuf Janneh will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s have been investigating multiple house burglaries where expensive valuables have been stolen through January and February.

A purse was stolen from an address in Newcome Road, Fratton, between 8pm on January 25 and 4.30am the next morning. The bank card inside was used since.

A property was also broken into in Stansted Road, Southsea, between 11pm on January 29 and 6.30am on January 30. Items including a phone, tablet, wallet and a set of car keys were swiped – with a stolen bank card being used.

Yusuf Janneh, 20, of Shackleton Way in Newham, London, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court in April. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

A house in Spenlow Close, Buckland, was also targeted – with a handbag and car being taken. They were used to steal a vehicle outside the address, which the police recovered.

A bank card inside the handbag was used. The burglary happened between 10.30pm on February 3 and 4.25am the next morning.

Police said they were told about a ‘suspicious vehicle’ in the Nancy Road car park in Fratton just after 4am on February 13. Officers found it a short while later in Museum Road, Old Portsmouth.

The vehicle was registered to an owner in Kensington Road, Copnor, and several stolen items were stashed inside. This included a laptop, purse, mobile phone and a handbag – containing several used bank cards.

Most of the items were taken from an address in St Swithuns Road. The force said Janneh, 20, of Shackleton Way, Newham, has been charged with five counts of dwelling burglary and five counts of fraud by false representation.

‘Janneh has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, April 12,’ police added.

‘We have also arrested an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth in connection with the Kensington Road, Spenlow Close and St Swithuns Road burglaries. He has been released on conditional police bail while our enquiries continue.