Majid Motamedi, of Craneswater Park, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after the incident at a premises in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, around 1pm on March 30.

Appearing at court charged with attempted murder and assault by beating, Motamedi did not enter pleas amid discussions over his fitness to plead. The case will next be heard on July 21 at Winchester Crown Court with Motamedi placed at Ravenswood House Hospital in Fareham until then.