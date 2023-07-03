News you can trust since 1877
Man accused of attempted murder in Portsmouth after woman left with serious knife injuries is placed in secure hospital unit

A man accused of attempted murder after a woman was left with serious injuries caused by a knife has been temporarily placed in a secure hospital unit.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 15:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 15:56 BST

Majid Motamedi, of Craneswater Park, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court after the incident at a premises in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea, around 1pm on March 30.

The 52-year-old is accused of causing ‘serious’ knife injuries to the woman that were not life threatening. A second woman was also allegedly attacked in the same building during the incident.

Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu VaizeyEmergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Appearing at court charged with attempted murder and assault by beating, Motamedi did not enter pleas amid discussions over his fitness to plead. The case will next be heard on July 21 at Winchester Crown Court with Motamedi placed at Ravenswood House Hospital in Fareham until then.

Hampshire police previously said in a statement: ‘We were to an address in Devonshire Avenue after a woman sustained a number of injuries alleged to have been caused by a knife.’

