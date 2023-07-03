News you can trust since 1877
Man appears in court over betting shop robberies at Betfred and Ladbrokes in Portsmouth

A man has appeared in court following two robberies at betting shops.
By Steve Deeks
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:39 BST

Yandisa Sena, 30, of St Michaels Road, Portsmouth, is accused of targeting two shops. The first incident happened at 8.16pm on Thursday May 25 when a man entered the staff only area of the Ladbrokes betting shop on Albert Road, Southsea, and attempted to steal some money from the till. He was stopped by a customer and then left the store.

At 6.22pm the following day on Friday Sena allegedly walked into Betfred on Fratton Road, Fratton, and stole approximately £100 from the till.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
He was charged with two counts of robbery and has appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where the case was adjourned.

Sena will now appear back at the same court on July 10. He remains remanded in custody.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.