Robert Gibbins, of Trosnant Road, was caught with 84 disturbing images in a joint probe involving law enforcement agencies including the National Crime Agency led to the 28-year-old being busted when police visited his address.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that a search found five images of the worst kind of Category A pictures on his iPhone. The defendant was also found to have 14 Category B and 65 Category C images. The age range of the abused children spanned from three to 15 years, the court heard. Gibbins had the indecent images between October 2020 and February 2021.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Prosecutor Rosanna Martin said: ‘When arrested the defendant co-operated and said he wanted to assist. He provided his passwords and allowed police access. In interview, he confirmed he had seen the images but denied having a sexual interest (in children).’

Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, said Gibbins was ‘lonely and depressed’ before adding: ‘It happened during lockdown. He was going through a difficult period with his partner.’

The barrister said Gibbins showed ‘genuine contrition and remorse’. Asked by judge David Melville KC if the defendant was still smoking cannabis, the lawyer confirmed he was.

Gibbins, of previous good character, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children.

Judge Melville said Gibbins was ‘snared’ after being tracked by authorities before revealing the devastation beneath the images. ‘These children have been abused. In taking these photos they are tricked, persuaded and cajoled,’ he said.

‘They are seriously abused and in some cases are as young as three years old. There is the distinct possibility they will carry the result of this through their lives. They have great difficulties forming lasting relationships.’

But the judge said it was not the ‘worst offending’ with him taking note of Gibbins’ remorse, before adding: ‘This is your first offence and it would be unjust to impose an immediate custodial sentence.’

Instead Gibbins was handed a two-year community order, with 35 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay costs of £340 and was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.