News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
2 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
2 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
3 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
5 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
6 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Man seen wielding machete and threatening people in Wickham Square as police arrest male

Police have made an arrested after a man was seen wielding a machete and threatening people.

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:56 GMT

Officers received a call shortly before 5.25pm on March 9 that a man was in possession of a weapon and threatening passersby in Wickham Square. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary detained a man and have released an image of three people who may know about what happened.

NOW READ: Boy arrested for attacking police officer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said: ‘We attended and arrested a 39-year-old man from Wickham on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue. Investigating officers now have this image of three people, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information that could assist our enquiries.

Police believe these three people hold information regarding a man who was seen wielding a machete in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police believe these three people hold information regarding a man who was seen wielding a machete in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police believe these three people hold information regarding a man who was seen wielding a machete in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

‘If you are pictured, or if you recognise any of the three people in this image, please get in touch.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230095817, or submit a report online.