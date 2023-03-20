Man seen wielding machete and threatening people in Wickham Square as police arrest male
Police have made an arrested after a man was seen wielding a machete and threatening people.
Officers received a call shortly before 5.25pm on March 9 that a man was in possession of a weapon and threatening passersby in Wickham Square. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary detained a man and have released an image of three people who may know about what happened.
The force said: ‘We attended and arrested a 39-year-old man from Wickham on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue. Investigating officers now have this image of three people, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information that could assist our enquiries.
‘If you are pictured, or if you recognise any of the three people in this image, please get in touch.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230095817, or submit a report online.