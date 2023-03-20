Officers received a call shortly before 5.25pm on March 9 that a man was in possession of a weapon and threatening passersby in Wickham Square. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary detained a man and have released an image of three people who may know about what happened.

The force said: ‘We attended and arrested a 39-year-old man from Wickham on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue. Investigating officers now have this image of three people, seen in the area at the time, who we believe may have information that could assist our enquiries.

Police believe these three people hold information regarding a man who was seen wielding a machete in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.