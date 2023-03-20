Alfie Breakspear, 18, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court in early April. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the charge is in connection with a serious assault in Emsworth earlier this month.

A male was stabbed in the abdomen inside a house in North Street and was hospitalised as a result. ‘We were called shortly before 3am on Thursday, March 2, to a report that a 20-year-old man had suffered a stab wound to his abdomen inside an address on North Street,’ a police spokeswoman said.

Alfie Breakspear, 18, will appear before Portsmouth Crown Court next month, charged with wounding with intent. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

‘He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since been discharged. Alfie Breakspear, 18, of Radcliffe Road, Southampton, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

