The vehicle was pulled over by police on the A34.

A picture shared by the police shows baskets of rubble with pallets stacked on top, which were not tied down.

This vehicle was stopped on the A34. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said: ‘An example today of an incident waiting to happen.

‘Would you want this to pass you on a roundabout if you could see how it was loaded.

‘A34 Op Trunk. Action taken.’

