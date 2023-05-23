News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Boris Johnson referred to police over new Covid rule breaking claims
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Girl, 19, missing after 'extremely out of character' disappearance
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos

'Lots' of armed police reportedly deal with situation in Gosport as vehicle 'boxed in'

Armed police reportedly dealt with a situation in Gosport this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2023, 18:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:15 BST

Eyewitnesses said police vehicles blocked in a car off the Forton Road junction with The Crossways around 2pm. One person said on social media: ‘Lots of armed response vehicles boxed one in.’

READ NOW: Police abandon chase

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another added: ‘Unmarked cars and armed police were very busy at the Forton Road crossways junction this afternoon. Very interesting to watch. Good work guys.’

Incident off Forton Road, GosportIncident off Forton Road, Gosport
Incident off Forton Road, Gosport
Most Popular

Police have been contacted.

SEE ALSO: Boy left with serious injuries

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For all news stories visit The News’s website.