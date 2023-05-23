'Lots' of armed police reportedly deal with situation in Gosport as vehicle 'boxed in'
Armed police reportedly dealt with a situation in Gosport this afternoon.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2023
Updated 23rd May 2023, 18:15 BST
Eyewitnesses said police vehicles blocked in a car off the Forton Road junction with The Crossways around 2pm. One person said on social media: ‘Lots of armed response vehicles boxed one in.’
Another added: ‘Unmarked cars and armed police were very busy at the Forton Road crossways junction this afternoon. Very interesting to watch. Good work guys.’
Police have been contacted.
