No one was hurt in the crash eastbound on the stretch of road just before the Havant exit at around 10pm.

Police attended the single-vehicle incident and closed off the road with diversions in place along to the A3(M).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A27 Picture: Mark Cox

A witness who was driving nearby said: ‘It seemed a nasty crash with at least one car that was left in the middle of the road.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 10pm on Saturday to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A27 just prior to Havant, on the eastbound carriageway.

‘No-one was injured.’

SEE ALSO: Two bodies found in cemeteries on same day

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44220120322.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron