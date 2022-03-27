Lucky escape for driver after 'nasty' crash on the A27 near Havant as police close road
A DRIVER had a lucky escape after a ‘nasty’ crash on the A27 left a car stranded in the middle of the road.
No one was hurt in the crash eastbound on the stretch of road just before the Havant exit at around 10pm.
Police attended the single-vehicle incident and closed off the road with diversions in place along to the A3(M).
A witness who was driving nearby said: ‘It seemed a nasty crash with at least one car that was left in the middle of the road.’
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 10pm on Saturday to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A27 just prior to Havant, on the eastbound carriageway.
‘No-one was injured.’
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44220120322.