Lucky escape for driver after 'nasty' crash on the A27 near Havant as police close road

A DRIVER had a lucky escape after a ‘nasty’ crash on the A27 left a car stranded in the middle of the road.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:11 pm

No one was hurt in the crash eastbound on the stretch of road just before the Havant exit at around 10pm.

Read More

Read More
Man dies after being found unconscious in the sea off Hayling Island beach

Police attended the single-vehicle incident and closed off the road with diversions in place along to the A3(M).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The A27 Picture: Mark Cox

A witness who was driving nearby said: ‘It seemed a nasty crash with at least one car that was left in the middle of the road.’

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 10pm on Saturday to reports of a single vehicle collision on the A27 just prior to Havant, on the eastbound carriageway.

‘No-one was injured.’

SEE ALSO: Two bodies found in cemeteries on same day

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 44220120322.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.