Max Maguire, 23, was fatally stabbed outside the Royal British Legion in High Street, Lymington, while two other people were injured.

Police were called at midnight on Friday to reports of a stabbing from members of the public.

Max, from the Pennington area of the New Forest, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Max Maguire. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

His family have now released a tribute to him, they said: ‘Lovely Max had lots of friends and was a very popular lad.

‘Anyone Max ever met fell in love with him instantly. He would have you in tears of laughter. With a heart of gold, he would help anyone in need.

‘Max was an amazing father to his beautiful daughter Delilah Daisy. Her father has been robbed from her.

‘He was an amazing son, brother, uncle and nephew, grandson and cousin.’

The tribute continues: ‘Max loved his job as a fisherman and worked hard. He adored his dog too.

‘He will be sorely missed by his loving family: mum, dad, brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, nan and grandad and his many cousins.

‘Life will never be the same again for anyone who knew Max.’

Another 23-year-old man was seriously injured during the incident in Lymington. He is currently being treated at hospital and remains in a stable condition.

A 23-year-old woman received serious wounds to her chest, but these are not life-threatening.

Garon Jewell,18, and Draven Jewell, 20, from Flushards, Lymington, have been charged with murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent in connection.

They were remained into custody and will appear at Southampton Magistates’ Court at 10am today.

Detective Inspector Rod Kenny, who is leading the investigation, said: ‘This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Max’s family and friends as well as the other people that were injured.

‘The charges come after three days of intensive enquiries by officers and we will continue to work with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to this case.

‘If you have any information that could help our investigation, please get in touch by calling us on 101, quoting Operation Fringe or 44210425369.’

New Forest Inspector Brian Goodall added: ‘Friday’s tragic events will have caused concern in the community, so we have stepped up patrols in the area which I hope has provided some reassurance.

‘If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to any of our officers.’

A 14 year old boy from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed while enquiries continue.

A 29-year-old man from Lymington arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, with no further action to be taken against him.

