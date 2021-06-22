John Seymour, 34, led police on a chase westbound on the M27 hitting up to 100mph in poor conditions.

Police dashcam recorded him weaving in between traffic – undertaking a van at one point on May 23.

He was only stopped at Hedge End when one police driver rammed him and another pinned his Red Mini in place.

The driver of the red Mini, John Seymour, 34, of Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent was jailed at Southampton Crown Court.. Picture: CPS Wessex

Crown Prosecution Service Wessex has now released the footage.

Seymor, of Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 14 months in jail for the charge.

He was banned from driving for three years and eight month.

He must complete an extended retest to regain his licence.

