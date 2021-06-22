M27 danger driver who led police on 100mph chase in pouring rain is jailed for 14 months
FOOTAGE played in court reveals how a danger driver sped at 100mph on the M27 in heavy rain.
John Seymour, 34, led police on a chase westbound on the M27 hitting up to 100mph in poor conditions.
Police dashcam recorded him weaving in between traffic – undertaking a van at one point on May 23.
He was only stopped at Hedge End when one police driver rammed him and another pinned his Red Mini in place.
Crown Prosecution Service Wessex has now released the footage.
Seymor, of Manor Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 14 months in jail for the charge.
He was banned from driving for three years and eight month.
He must complete an extended retest to regain his licence.