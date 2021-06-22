Portsmouth welcomes Saga's Spirit of Adventure in city's first cruise ship naming ceremony Saga's Spirit of Adventure

Commodore Inga J. Kennedy CBE, previously head of the Royal Navy Medical Service and non-executive director of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, was named today as the godmother of Saga Cruise’s newest ship, Spirit of Adventure.

Commodore Kennedy will officially name Spirit of Adventure during a special ceremony to be held in Portsmouth on July 19, offering a blessing of safe sailing and good fortune, marked with the smashing of a bottle on the ship’s hull.

The commodore will receive a full tour of the ship and the luxurious features on board, including fine dining venues, four bars and even a spa.

Commodore Kennedy said: ‘I was thrilled to be asked to become Spirit of Adventure’s godmother and feel I’m accepting this on behalf of the wider medical community who have worked so tirelessly throughout this pandemic and will continue to do so long after this crisis period fades.

‘Personally, it is also a privilege to follow in the footsteps of Spirit of Discovery’s godmother, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, given her role as Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy Medical Service.

‘I wish Spirit of Adventure, and all who sail on her, the very best voyages.’

The Duchess of Cornwall was made the godmother of Spirit of Discovery in 2019.

Joining as a Royal Navy reserve in 1987, Inga J. Kennedy was promoted to commodore in 2015 and began serving as inspector general of the Defence Medical Services the same year. In 2017, Commodore Kennedy was appointed Head of the Royal Navy Medical Service, a position she relinquished only recently.

Euan Sutherland, group CEO of Saga, said: ‘We are delighted and proud that Commodore Kennedy has agreed to be godmother to our newest ship.

‘Nothing could be more fitting; everyone in the nation has been through the most trying 18 months and it is thanks to the hard work of our medical and scientific communities that we are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

‘Commodore Kennedy has given a lifetime of service to nursing and our armed forces and it will be a privilege to watch her send Spirit of Adventure on her way.’

